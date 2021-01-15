Budget 2021 is a golden opportunity to achieve India’s rightful place in global economy.

Nirmala Sitharaman

In over 65 years no Finance Minister has had to present a Union Budget in the backdrop of absolute decline in nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP). In fact, it’s been more than 40 years since a Finance Minister has had to present a Union Budget when real GDP declined.

The above backdrop makes the task of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman challenging. Other than government spending, agriculture and electricity that are estimated to increase by 5.8 percent, 3.4 percent and 2.7 percent in real terms in FY2021, all other sectors are going to see a contraction. Consumption is estimated to fall by 9.5 percent and investment by an even steeper 14.5 percent.

Government revenues are estimated to fall by 7 percent in FY2021. But spending is estimated to increase by 13 percent as part of counter cyclical policy implying India’s fiscal deficit will increase to 7.2 percent of GDP in FY2021 (highest in 28 years). States too will report a fiscal deficit in excess of 4 percent of GDP implying a consolidated gross borrowing of Rs 21 lakh-crore (11 percent of GDP).

The green shoots seen in the last few months give us hope that economy will rebound in a meaningful way in FY2022. Our own estimates suggest that real and nominal growth will increase to 10.5 percent and 14 percent in FY2022. Tax revenues are likely to see a strong rebound next year. Even non-tax revenues from disinvestment, strategic sale and 5G auctions should be buoyant. This should help India revert back to the path of fiscal consolidation.

The above backdrop implies that Centre’s tax revenue is likely to increase by 18.5 percent in FY2022. Corporate and income tax collections will rise the most. Non-tax revenues will increase at an even higher rate led by disinvestment. This will enable the government to increase its nominal spending by 10 percent, while bringing fiscal deficit in the range of 5-5.5 percent.

Apart from fiscal consolidation, what are the key priorities in the next year? For this a little historical context is relevant.

Even before the pandemic struck, India’s growth had been slowing down from a high of 8.3 percent in FY2017 to 6.1 percent in FY2019 and 4.2 percent in FY2020. Notably, investments have been on a downtrend. Investments that were at more than 37 percent of GDP in FY2011 are now at less than 30 percent of GDP. Thus, the utmost important objective of the Union Budget would be to revive investments. Health spending for vaccination will be an immediate priority as is boosting India’s competitiveness, health, education, digital and logistics infrastructure.

While economic rebound will take care of growth in FY2022, the larger focus has to be on improving the investment climate. A lot of work has already gone by way of reduction in corporate tax rate, starting production linked incentive for 13 sectors and improving Ease of Doing Business (India’s current ranking is 63 versus 142 in 2014). However, a relatively simpler taxation regime, dedicated export zones (clusters) and better quality infrastructure is the need of the hour.

Last year, the government did announce a Rs 1 trillion fund for agriculture infrastructure for connecting farmers with consumers. A similar or even larger fund for infrastructure investments is required to improve India’s competitiveness by way of logistics infrastructure to South East Asian standards. This will make an impact by reducing cost of transportation as well as turnaround time and spur manufacturing investments. The same can be financed through monetisation or asset sales.

Asset sales will not only generate funds for infrastructure investments, but will also be a tailwind for ushering in private sector corporate capex as was the case during early 2000s. In order to improve investments in agriculture, the government can look at a credit guarantee scheme for incremental investments. This will boost productivity in the long-run.

Raising investment to GDP ratio would inevitably require higher savings. Thus fiscal consolidation is a necessary requirement to free up savings for investments. Higher infra investment by government will crowd-in private sector investments. So would asset sales. A vibrant banking system will channelise savings into investments, which can be done by implementing remaining recommendations of the PJ Nayak Committee.

Budget 2021 is a golden opportunity to achieve India’s rightful place in global economy.