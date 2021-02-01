Budget 2021 | For agriculture, it looks like an interim budget

Representative image (PC- MoneyControl.Com)

The most satisfying part of this year’s budget speech by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is the admission that the fiscal deficit will be 9.5 percent of GDP. In 2021-22, the projected fiscal deficit is 6.8 percent of GDP. The transparency of this year’s budget is its most notable achievement.

For several years, the food subsidy arrears of the Food Corporation of India and state agencies were not reflected in the budget, and year-after-year innovative ways were discovered by the officers of the Ministry of Finance to keep the fiscal deficit in check. By raising the food subsidy in the budget (BE) from Rs. 115,569.68 crore to Rs. 422,618.14 crore, the government has decided to pay the arrears. It will bring down the economic cost of wheat and rice and will thus reduce the burden of food subsidy in future years.

Under the decentralised procurement scheme (DCP) for states, the allocation made in the BE of 2020-21 (Rs 37,337.14 crore) has been raised to Rs, 78,337.77 crore. It means that there were unpaid dues of food subsidy in DCP states, and the same will be paid this year. Procuring states will welcome the increase in allocation as they would have also raised the money from banks at a high rate of interest.

The second major announcement in the budget is the allocation of Rs, 900 crore in 2021-22 towards an Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF). Sitharaman specifically mentioned that the APMCs can also avail interest subvention from the fund for augmenting their infrastructure facilities. One of the fears of farmers agitating since the promulgation of the Farm Ordinances in June is that the agriculture trading will move from APMCs to trade areas and over a period of time the infrastructure within the APMCs will deteriorate so much that the APMCs will not be able to attract the buyers. This, they fear, will ultimately reduce competition for their produce and it will drive the market prices even lower.

One hopes that the APMCs will actually be able to avail loans from banks and interest subvention from the AIF to further invest in modernising their infrastructure. The AIF guidelines provide for interest subvention of 3 percent per annum up to a limit of Rs 2 crore. This subvention is available for a maximum period of seven years.

The third highlight of the budget for the agriculture sector is the reduction in Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on several items which are imported into India. But these items will now attract an Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess. The analysis of existing rates of BCD, revised rates and the impact of cess will take some time.

The budget speech claims that there would be no additional burden on the consumer on most of these items as the cess is accompanied by reduction in basic customs duty. This will be known when complete data is analysed.

An important point here is that the customs duty was shared with the states while the cess will go entirely to the Centre. It will have an impact on sharing of resources between the Centre and the states. Once the fine print of the budget documents is fully understood, there will be more informed discussion on this point. It will be sad if this turns out to be one more instance of not honouring the spirit of federalism.

For 2021-22, the allocation for both central sector and centrally-sponsored schemes of the department of agriculture is slightly less than the BE in 2020-21.

On the whole, the budget for agriculture seems to be work in progress and we can expect more clarity on allocations for agriculture and allied sectors when a settlement is reached with agitating farmers.

We may not have heard the final word for agriculture in 2021-22.