Budget 2021 | Focus areas for scripting auto sector’s recovery story

Pramod Achuthan

COVID-19 impacted every single industry. The Indian automobile sector, which was already facing an unparalleled slowdown, was further atrophied due to the pandemic and subsequent localised lockdowns. Carefully and cautiously, the auto sector is recovering and looks forward to Budget 2021 with anticipation of support and focus from the government, to help it sustain and strengthen its recovery.

In the last Budget, the government increased focus on infrastructure (including on construction of highways and the proposed National Logistics Policy) to create a strong ecosystem in which the auto sector can prosper. It also rolled-out incentives for use and manufacture of electric vehicles.

While there are multiple entrants making headway in the electric vehicles space, the response has largely been tepid due to lack of adequate charging/battery swapping infrastructure and after-sales concerns. Further the infrastructural road and highway projects were stalled due to the effects of COVID-19. While the government has come up with new highway projects and also schemes such as one e‑charging kiosk in each of 69,000+ petrol pumps to encourage the use of electric vehicles, the time taken by these efforts to bear fruits appear further prolonged owing to the challenges in the year gone by.

The auto industry seeks support from the government to further propel its growth by temporarily reducing GST rates to 18 percent from 28 percent, and do away with higher compensation cess rates to spur additional demand in the sector. Removal of restriction to avail input tax credit of GST paid on purchase of automobiles by the business houses still holds its place in the wish list.

In the 2019 Budget Speech, the Finance Minister mentioned that a scheme will be launched to promote the setting up of mega manufacturing plants in sunrise and advanced technology areas, including lithium storage batteries and solar electric charging infrastructure with direct tax and indirect tax incentives. The industry still awaits roll out of a formal policy to help development of the EV ecosystem in India.

In light of car loans being offered at an all-time low interest rates, especially by public sector banks, the government can also consider expanding availability of tax deduction of interest on loan for EVs to other vehicles. The government could also quicken the much-awaited incentive for a scrappage scheme. This is high on the list of key asks by the sector for many years. It will not only help in meeting emission norms, but also generate new demand in the market.

While fiscal room available will determine whether these demands are met, there is talk of likely introduction of new COVID-19 surcharges or higher income-tax rates for high income earners which would mean lower disposable income in the hands of individuals, and result in reduction in demand for the auto industry.

Auto MNCs are also anxious about the far-reaching impact of the new equalisation levy provisions on e‑commerce transactions, especially its potential applicability on some inter-group transactions in the auto sector. As per general industry terminology, inter-company transactions may not qualify as e-commerce transactions. However, the wide provisions under the law create uncertainty around applicability in various scenarios and clarifications on this new levy will help auto MNCs with much-needed clarity to evaluate impact of and comply with the new equalisation levy provisions.

Another significant incentive on the anvil is the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. Recently the Union Cabinet approved an outlay of Rs 57,042 crore for the automobile and auto components sector in PLI schemes for enhancing India’s manufacturing capabilities and enhancing exports for Atmanirbhar Bharat (plus another Rs 18,100 crore for Advanced Chemistry Cell Battery). While the details of the scheme are yet to be released, the auto sector is looking forward to a scheme that fits in all, including small entities.

Coupled with the Manufacture and Other Operations in Warehouse Regulations (MOOWR) scheme, the recently launched scheme called Remission of Duties and Taxes on Export Products (RoDTEP) would bolster the automotive sector in the coming years. The industry expects faster disbursal of incentives and pending tax refunds to help in this key period of recovery.

These expectations, if met, can have a powerful impact on the recovery of the auto sector. Combined with the overall thrust on infrastructure spend by the government, with the above impetus, India’s automobile industry will be steadfast on its path to be the third-largest auto market in the world, and an important pillar for India to achieve its vision to become a $5 trillion economy.

(Senior Tax Professionals Prasad Kulkarni and Swati Agarwal have also contributed to the article.)