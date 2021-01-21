Budget 2021 could be the vaccine for the pharmaceutical industry

Representative Image

The pharmaceutical and life science sector has played a pivotal role during this ongoing pandemic which has shook the world economy, India being no different. Being an essential sector, it actually rose to the occasion — first in identifying and supplying medicines to control the breakout. Thereafter, the innovators combined with global support are now providing India the vaccines to bring back the economy.

However, what became clear is that innovation is critical in current times. Also, given some level of self-reliance that most countries are now thinking on, it is important that India also looks at this closely.

Although COVID-19 disruptions caused the life science, healthcare and pharmaceutical industry to react to everyday challenges, the element of self-reliance in these sectors was visualised by the Government of India. With a vision to make India self-reliant, the Centre has launched the medical park and production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for promotion of domestic manufacturing of critical Key Starting Materials/Drug Intermediaries and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs).



I t is more important for India to be participating in the innovation at a global level. While a PLI kind of scheme can be considered, it may be equally important to also consider tax incentives to attract innovation — say a 200 percent tax deduction can be brought back.

t is more important for India to be participating in the innovation at a global level. While a PLI kind of scheme can be considered, it may be equally important to also consider tax incentives to attract innovation — say a 200 percent tax deduction can be brought back.

This sector should be moulded like the electronics sector where the government has not only attracted global players, but it has also helped enable an ecosystem to augur well. An interaction with industry and global players would do well to make India move from the generic manufacturer to a global innovator and manufacturer.



The government has done well during the pandemic to adopt technology, such as the Arogya Sethu app. Digital health records will be of greater focus this year. This will help it move in the right direction to build the much-expected universal healthcare framework for India.



However, for India to be self-reliant, this needs to be further augmented with other areas also being considered. These are:

The above are in addition to the schemes already introduced as part of Budget 2020 such as the PPP model for hospitals, setting up of infectious disease hospitals in all districts, etc.

Further, the government may also look at introducing stable pricing and a policy environment favourable for long-term investment decisions. Decisions must be made to reduce the dependency on China for APIs, which still constitutes a major portion of API imports for India. An increase in public and R&D spending will also go a long way.

Another area that needs focus is tax certainty. The pharma sector has a work force with a global footprint. The government could consider regularising permanent establishment (PE) risk on account of mobility restriction under various scenarios.

In order to promote donations, especially owing to COVID-19, CSR expenses could be allowed as a deduction from taxable income. Further, from an indirect tax front, the government could make healthcare affordable by ‘zero rating’ healthcare services to further incentivise them.

The Government of India could lower the GST rate for all life-saving drugs to nil and move other drugs to a 5 percent slab to increase affordability (currently majority of life-saving drugs fall under 12 percent slab) and make medical tourism more competitive.

Additionally, the requirement of reversing GST on physician samples should be done away.

Given the government’s ambition to make India a $5 trillion economy in the next five years, pharmaceutical and life science could be the ‘target sector’ in Budget 2021, and it would the apt time for the government to give back to the sector which has relentlessly supported the economy during this trying times.

This Budget can be an immunity builder for the sector, if the government can consider the above areas — like a vaccine to strengthen a frontline industry.