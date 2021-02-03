Budget 2021 | Amendments required for liberalisation of insurance sector

As part of the Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, the government’s proposal to further liberalise foreign direct investment (FDI) in Indian insurance companies to up to 74 percent from the existing 49 percent cap was announced. This proposal is followed by the raise in FDI limits for investment in insurance intermediaries to up to 100 percent, which was announced by Sitharaman in her maiden Budget speech in July 2019, and effected subsequently in September 2019.

Pursuant to the Insurance Laws (Amendment) Act, 2015 and the guidelines on Indian owned and controlled dated October 19, 2015, Indian insurers were required to ensure that the control over their affairs and management were with Indian promoters. To this effect, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) permitted foreign investors to retain only such rights, which are protective in nature, and which do not impede the day-to-day operations of the insurer. Despite the restrictive nature of the conditions, it is telling that several foreign stakeholders exercised their ability to hold up to 49 percent in Indian insurance companies.

Required Amendments

Though the budget speech has made the legislative intent very clear, in order to legally effect the FDI liberalisation proposal, several modifications to the extant regulatory framework will have be carried out. These include: (i) amendment of the Insurance Act, 1938, (ii) amendment to the IRDAI (Registration of Indian Insurance Companies) Regulations, 2000, (iii) amendment to the Indian Insurance Companies (Foreign Investment) Rules, 2015, (iv) amendments (or repeal) of the guidelines on Indian owned and controlled issued by the IRDAI, (v) amendment to the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-Debt Instruments) Rules, 2019, and; (vi) amendment of the Consolidated Foreign Direct Investment Policy of India issued in 2020.

It is important to keep in mind that all amendments to the Insurance Act, 1938 are required to be approved by both houses of Parliament. In 2014-15, the amendments were first introduced by way of a presidential ordinance as Parliament was not in session. The ordinance was subsequently approved by both houses of Parliament for giving it full effect. We hope that the government and Parliament can act swiftly with these legislative changes.

Conditions for Liberalisation of FDI Limits

Sitharaman has made it clear that foreign ownership and control of insurance companies shall be allowed ‘with safeguards’. While making the announcement, the minister was quoted saying: “under the new structure, the majority of directors on the board and key management persons would be resident Indians, with at least 50 percent of directors being independent directors, and specified percentage of profits being retained as general reserves.”

Further, based on the foreign investment conditions applicable to private sector banks and those prescribed by the government and the IRDAI for allowing 100 percent foreign investment in insurance intermediaries, some of the other ‘safeguards’ may include restrictions on the related party transactions between the insurance companies and the foreign investor(s) (or their group companies) as well as prior approval requirements in relation to that the insurance company’s ability to pay dividends to its shareholders.

Conclusion

Since the objective of the government is to bring an impetus to FDI inflow in insurance companies, stakeholders will now be very keen to learn the fresh terms and conditions that will act as riders to their ability to own and control insurance companies. A close watch needs to be kept on the various amendments which are now issued and, as usual, the devil shall be in the detail.