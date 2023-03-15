 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Breaking the shackles of inflation targets

Daniel Moss
Mar 15, 2023 / 05:16 PM IST

Thanks to the SVB tumult, all interest-rate outcomes now seem plausible. Not all are desirable

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) building in Wellington, New Zealand. The central bank raised interest rates by half a percentage point, slowing its pace of tightening, but signaled further hikes will be needed to tame inflation. (Source: Bloomberg)

When it comes to containing prices and inflicting the least damage to the global economy, pragmatism is better than purity. Worries about encouraging risky behavior didn't prevent a rescue of depositors at Silicon Valley Bank or the rollout of a further US backstop to the banking system. The same is true of a totem of monetary policy the past few decades: inflation targeting.

Being above your target — for many central banks it’s somewhere around 2 percent  — isn't an argument to keep going with interest-rate hikes regardless of the cost to either growth or the financial health. Even in New Zealand, the country credited with pioneering the use of numerical objectives, flexibility has been key. While the relentlessly hawkish tone of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand may obscure it, the target has evolved and was only ever intended as means to an end. It's been diluted and widened over the years. There’s a lesson there: No need to charge full speed ahead given this bout of volatility. It isn't necessarily a betrayal of principle.

The idea that big central banks could take a pass on further hikes seemed a stretch just a week ago. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell weighed the prospect of picking up the pace while the European Central Bank seemed sure to embark on at least one more increase of 50 basis points in its main rate. In Japan, people speculated that Kazuo Ueda would dismantle the ultra-easy framework fairly soon after he arrives at the central bank next month. Some traders even bet Haruhiko Kuroda would take the plunge last Friday at his final board meeting. The Reserve Bank of Australia said the time was approaching for a pause but was careful to not commit to a particular timetable.  The epic retreat in bond yields suggests a range of outcomes is plausible, if not necessarily desired.

Stepping away is tricky because inflation is well above the goals central banks have set for themselves or been handed to them. But SVB’s failure and the subsequent market tumult has many economists thinking the Fed will now recoil from the 50-basis-point step that Powell himself laid on the table March 7. Some big names, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., now see the Fed pausing when policymakers meet next week. Nomura Securities went so far as to predict a rate cut. Investors are skeptical of the ECB’s commitment to hikes beyond its council meeting on Thursday. A rush by Ueda to take apart Kuroda’s legacy — never remotely a sure thing — looks even less attractive now.

Such a radical rethink is understandable. Through the global financial crisis, rate cuts were an important part of the central bank response. When credit markets seized up in mid-2007 — more than a year before Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. collapsed —  the Fed began reducing borrowing costs, and did so throughout 2008 before embarking on quantitative easing. But the Fed had ended its previous hiking cycle quite some time before the subprime drama began. The situation today isn’t quite analogous.