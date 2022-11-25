 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Brazil misses out on World Cup betting. What’s India’s wager?

Andy Mukherjee & Tim Culpan
Nov 25, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST

The outsourcing hub is attracting both makers and testers of games even though the local gambling market remains largely untapped

The most nail-biting wager in the world of gambling right now is Brazil: Will President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva end the country’s decades-long ban on games of chance? If he does, Brazil could overtake Italy to become the world’s second-biggest betting nation by number of machines, behind the United States.

Or so we’re told by Martin Storm, the chief executive of BMM Testlabs. BMM and its rival Gaming Laboratories International (GLI), test more than 80 percent of gambling products worldwide, helping to keep the industry on the straight and narrow. But Storm isn’t talking to us from Sao Paulo or Rio de Janeiro, which are missing out on an estimated 3 billion reais ($560 million) for not enacting a sports-betting law in time for this year’s FIFA World Cup.

We catch the Melbourne native — over Zoom — in India. An Australian in the upper echelons of global gambling isn’t a surprise: The nation with less than half a percent of the world’s population has 20 percent of its slot machines. But what’s Storm doing in a country where only three out of 29 states permit casinos, and most of the real market — betting on cricket matches, historically — is underground?

Storm is there to insert a little bit of ‘Made in India’ into the certification regulators insist on before they allow consumers near a slot machine or an online game. That’s what drives the testing market, apart from the checks casino operators conduct for internal controls. “There’s nothing worse than players losing confidence in a market,” Storm says. Out of 474 regulated gambling jurisdictions, about 120 have unique requirements. Taxes make it a high-stakes sport. “Nobody is more addicted to gambling than governments,” he adds.

Yet only a handful of jurisdictions have their own labs; most rely on the likes of BMM and US-based GLI, which at times require 100 submissions before approving a product. It’s people- and skills-intensive work that has brought Storm to India. It helps that Aristocrat Leisure Ltd., a fellow Australian firm and the creator of such smash hits as Queen of the Nile, is nearby in the same New Delhi suburb where Storm has opened his 14th facility worldwide. He wants to eventually hire between 500 and 1,000 employees in India to service the global market from there.

It seems the maker and the checker are after the same thing: a slice of India’s 5 million-person-strong outsourcing talent. The computer code running the game must be scrutinised for elements of predictability hiding behind a promise of randomness. The win rates must be analysed to ensure outcomes are not rigged. Things were simpler in the old days, when one-armed bandits sat in a casino hall or the local pub. Being online brings its own challenges, for that’s when the operators are assessed like any financial institution dealing with money and data.