Boycotting COP28 only hurts Africa and the global South

Green campaigners calling to boycott COP28 could harm developing countries that need climate financing.

Dubious about a colossal oil producer spearheading the next United Nations climate summit? Enter the United Arab Emirates, one of the world’s biggest oil producers, which now holds the reins of the upcoming COP28 conference to be held this December in Dubai. But while the UAE’s leadership at COP28 is rightfully controversial, it’s also a milestone.

Dismissing it outright could cripple pivotal global negotiations — especially those regarding the welfare of Global South nations on the frontlines of climate change, many in my home continent of Africa.

Calls to boycott COP28 are reaching a crescendo. More than 130 members of US Congress and the European Parliament have demanded the removal of Sultan Al Jaber, the UAE oil executive leading the upcoming talks. Although no government is yet formally boycotting the summit, leading climate campaigners and environmental groups are urging more action. Belgium’s environment minister, Zuhal Demir, has declared she will skip the summit — others may well follow. (She also skipped COP27.)

While skepticism of the UAE’s role as COP president is understandable, many of my fellow environmental activists fail to recognise that if we make perfect the enemy of good, we’ll have neither.

For the first time, a major national oil producer has publicly demanded that the world agree to a “phase down” of fossil fuels by 2050. And that call to reduce oil, gas and coal production is on the agenda even before COP begins. Also important is the UAE’s appeal to triple global renewable energy capacity by 2030, and then double it again by 2040. Is this fast or big enough to avoid climate change? No. But it’s more ambitious than the European Union’s renewable energy plans, and no previous UN climate summit has come near to endorsing such a goal.

Of course, we must scrutinise the details. Many argue for the complete “phase out” of fossil fuels. I agree. Even the UAE’s environment minister, Mariam Almheiri, earlier this year acknowledged the need to “phase out oil and gas in a just way.”

But rightly demanding more doesn’t mean we should lose sight of the stunning implications of what the UAE’s COP presidency calls for. If COP28 yields an accord to eliminate all “unabated” fossil fuels by 2050, it will put Big Oil on notice. That makes the upcoming meeting a historic opportunity to push closer to completely phasing out oil and gas.

This is also the first time a COP presidency is putting its money where its mouth is on climate financing for developing nations. Last year, the UAE launched the Partnership for Accelerating Clean Energy with the US, catalysing $100 billion for 100 new gigawatts of clean energy in the US, UAE and the developing world by 2035. Masdar, the UAE’s state-owned renewable energy company, which COP28 president Al Jaber founded in 2006, is rapidly becoming one of the biggest investors in renewable energy across Africa. During the UAE's COP presidency, Masdar has signed deals in Angola, Uganda and Zambia to build 5 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy, in Tanzania to build 2GW, and in Egypt to build 10GW.

Which COP presidency has ever done anything like this? Yes, Western politicians are right to ask hard questions of an oil producer in charge of a climate change summit. But my question to them is this: What have you done to help Africans fight climate change?

The lack of financial support from richer countries — despite bearing primary responsibility for carbon pollution — to developing nations that are the most vulnerable to climate impacts is a grim legacy of the racist inequalities of the colonial order.

Previous COPs have struggled to even get climate-financing pledges on the table. It’s widely known that the $100 billion pledged at the last COP (which remains undelivered) is grossly insufficient. COP28 is the first where structural bureaucracies preventing progress on climate finance are being tackled. Previous summits failed to deal with major structural and systemic barriers to climate financing, which is something African leaders and campaigners have been voicing for years without being heard. The COP28 presidency’s announcement of a high-level group of economists and other experts, chaired by world-renowned British climate economist Nicholas Stern, to create a roadmap for reform of international finance at the summit, is a crucial step forward.

Al Jaber has also endorsed the radical “Bridgetown Initiative,” created by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley to free up as much as $1 trillion in climate financing, 10 times more than what’s been pledged. If ratified at COP28, the plan would make it easier for developing nations to fight global warming while postponing debt repayments during climate disasters.

So green campaigners calling to boycott COP28 could harm developing countries that need climate financing. If governments heed such calls and refuse to participate in key negotiations, we will not be able to get the global deals we need to push these initiatives through.

With parts of Africa suffering horrendously from climate change — as illustrated by five years of consecutive drought in the Horn of Africa — we cannot afford to let the opportunity for a climate-financing breakthrough at COP28 go to waste. The UAE is the first COP presidency prioritising a deal to actually deliver money to developing nations. Jeopardizing this will throw us to the flames.

My firm belief in the need for global solidarity around COP has a personal resonance. My grandfather, Nelson Mandela, sought unity for a shared purpose amid challenging adversities. And there’s perhaps no bigger test of global cooperation than the upcoming COP28 summit. Of course, his legacy wasn’t just unity — it was discernment too. We should not shy away from critically assessing and challenging. Campaigners and politicians are right to call out and question— but not at the expense of progress, and not at the expense of the world’s poorest nations.

Ndileka Mandela is a writer, social activist, and the head of one of South Africa’s most prominent rural upliftment organizations, the Thembekile Mandela Foundation, which focuses on education, health, youth, and women’s development in rural villages. Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.

