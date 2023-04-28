 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bournvita Controversy: Brands need to be like honest and responsible citizens

Archna Shukla
Apr 28, 2023 / 01:28 PM IST

The Bournvita incident is also a reminder that we need regulation to protect whistle-blowers from corporate bullying and harassment.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has endorsed what health and nutrition influencer Revant Himatsingka claimed earlier this month about the chocolate drink Bournvita. What will the brand’s parent Mondelez India do next?

Will it try to browbeat NCPCR the way it bullied Himatsingka? Will the chocolates and beverages maker threaten legal action against the children’s rights body that has asked it to retract its misleading advertising and labelling on Bournvita packages about the health benefits of the drink? Or, will it finally do what it should have done right at the outset, which is apologising for its dishonesty and unethical business practice and come clean on what exactly brand Bournvita stands for?

The Claim

For those who came in late, earlier this month, Himatsingka hosted a short video on his Instagram handle called “foodpharmer” in which he reviewed the composition of Bournvita. In the video, Himatsingka said that Bournvita was a chocolate drink loaded with sugar and artificial colourants, and was actually harmful for children instead of being healthy as claimed by the brand. Listing its harmful ingredients, he said that the tagline of the brand should be “taiyyari diabetes ki”, instead of its current official tagline “taiyaari jeet ki”.