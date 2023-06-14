BJP looks for new alliances in the run-up to 2024 elections

There was a time when NDA was a combination of more than 25 large, medium and small political parties who agreed on a common programme for running a coalition government at the Centre

Highlights Since the BJP gained a majority at the Centre as a single party, it has ignored its former allies Instead, it concentrated on executing its core agenda, such as the Ram Mandir and the scrapping of Article 370 But with the general elections less than a year ahead and with talk of a seat-sharing formula by the opposition, it’s time to look for allies If the opposition parties put aside their differences and find a formula for seat-sharing, even partially, it could...