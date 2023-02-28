BIS quarterly review: Markets need to listen to the message of central banks

Highlights Bank for International Settlements says there was a divergence between the views of central banks and markets That divergence is now narrowing The markets had rallied despite earnings cuts, on hopes of monetary easing BIS says central banks mustn’t declare victory over inflation unless they are absolutely sure They say core inflation is a concern The say that if markets ignore risks, the chances of a sharp correction increases The RBI Bulletin’s State of the Economy Report has made the same points The Bank for International...