Bike taxi ban: Drivers bear the brunt of regulations aimed at tech platforms

Aditi Surie
Feb 28, 2023 / 02:37 PM IST

There is a lag in regulation to every technological innovation. When platforms don’t subscribe to licensing requirements, in this case bike taxis, banning them puts drivers at risk of penalties and even impoundment of vehicles as they are the ones out on the roads and are the face of the platforms

Bike taxi drivers have been routinely stopped by transport authorities and their vehicles impounded by the Regional Transport Office. (Image: REUTERS/File)

The bike taxi driver or the motorcycle delivery worker is a tenuous category for governments despite platform workers slowly getting the recognition they deserve from our lawmakers. Bike taxi rides have become commonplace in most big and small cities.

But the worker – the motorcycle driver – has worked in a grey regulatory area for years. Delhi is the latest in a series of governments that have banned bike taxis on account of this regulatory mess.

Regulatory Grey Zone

The central government law (Motor Vehicles Act 2019) recognises bike taxi aggregators. But the Delhi government case rests on the fact that the state government can choose to bring out its own aggregator policy. Without the policy, platforms have not applied for or received licenses from the Delhi government, creating the environment for a ban.