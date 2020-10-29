Bihar Elections | Not just as voters, women deserve a seat at being elected too

With female voter turnout witnessing a steady rise, much has been written about the role women have played in affecting election outcomes in Bihar. In 2005, when the state went for a re-election, increased participation by women led to winners changing in constituencies where women turned out in larger numbers to vote. In 2015, the Grand Alliance netted 80 percent of the constituencies where the voting percentage of women was higher than men, highlighting the power women hold as a vote bank.

This power, though, hasn’t translated to proportionate, or adequate political representation. At 35 million, women constitute nearly half of Bihar’s present electorate. Their political representation in the state, though, stands at a mere 11.5 percent. Of the 1,066 candidates in the fray this election, only 144 candidates or a mere 13.5 percent are women.

In March, right before the pandemic struck, women MLAs from across party lines staged a protest inside the well of the house demanding 33 percent reservation in the Bihar assembly. This begs the question — why do political parties ignore women when it comes to matters of political representation, even as they continue to woo them as voters?

Who Keeps Women Out?

When male-dominated political parties are asked why they don’t give tickets to female candidates, they usually cite ‘winnability’ as a reason. Yet, in 2015, all 10 women candidates from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), nine out of 10 from the Janata Dal (United) ticket and four out of five women leaders from the Congress bagged a seat in the assembly.

In 2010, 22 of the 24 women who contested on a JD(U) ticket and 11 of the 13 women who contested on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket won — suggesting the ‘winnability’ excuse is at best a bias, and at worst, an excuse male politicians use to keep women out.

Biases exist not just in parties, but among voters too, with research demonstrating that voters tend to have initial biases against women politicians running for panchayat elections. However, with enough exposure, voters are more likely to view women in leadership roles as favourably as men. Another study found that women’s electoral victory leads to an 18.5 percentage point higher probability of having a woman major party candidate in the next election. Disappointingly, there is little evidence to suggest that women are indeed encouraged to contest.

In addition to the biases at play, are issues that affect women’s perception of themselves. For example, a survey conducted among women in Uttar Pradesh found that women leaders lag behind in several potential determinants of political participation, such as knowledge about how political institutions work and their self-assessed leadership skills. Another crucial factor hindering progress is mobility. “All of these factors, together with education, household wealth and religion or caste, can explain approximately 69% of the gender gap in electoral political participation,” Lakshmi Iyer, one of the authors of the study, concludes.

Then, there are larger structural issues that women candidates have to contend with. With little or no access to the kind of money and muscle power needed to fight elections, there are few incentives or means for women to run for office, unless they belong to a privileged group. It’s not mere coincidence that states in India (Bihar included) with the worst sex ratios and gender indices (female literacy, maternal mortality, etc.) have the most number of women in power.

A reason for that is that many women in these states who contest elections are usually backed by powerful political families, operating mostly as proxies for male politicians. The high political representation of women in politics, in these states, therefore, masks a more depressing social reality.

What Women Want

Since biases decrease with increasing the number of women who run for office, party nominations, and implementing reservations for women in state legislatures and Parliament could be a critical first step.

In Bihar, increasing the representation of women in panchayats from 33 percent to 50 percent had a huge bearing on improving female political leadership in the state, with women’s presence rising from below 1.9 percent in 1967 to 14 percent in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha in 2010. The passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill could, therefore, be the next step in improving women’s participation.

Beyond quotas, it’s essential to invest in capacity building. As the study on the political gender gap in Uttar Pradesh has revealed, improving women’s knowledge, self-confidence, voice, and mobility could have significant effects on their political participation, and should, therefore, warrant closer scrutiny.

Ultimately, abysmal levels of political representation are a reflection of the extent of gender inequality steeped in society. It’s a vicious cycle that can be broken in one way — by giving women more voice, and making more space for them in the political process.