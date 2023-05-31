Bihar: BJP focuses on non-Yadav-Kurmi-Muslim voters to blunt the Mahagathbandan’s 2024 plans

BJP is trying to woo Dalits, the non-Yadav OBCs to widen its ambit in Bihar. BJP is fundamentally trying to replicate the UP model of non-Jatav, non-Yadav social engineering in Bihar.

Talks for opposition unity against the Bharatiya Janata Party for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections have been going on for several months, but the momentum has picked up pace after the Karnataka verdict. The inauguration of the new Parliament which was boycotted by 19 opposition parties also provided an opportunity to them to try and establish a common platform against the BJP.

While such talks for adjustments/alliances between various parties to discuss the need to oppose the BJP in 2024 is going on in different states, one state where opposition unity against BJP had already crystallised long back is Bihar. It is also well known that the one person who is trying very hard to bring opposition together against BJP is none other than Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar.

Mahagathbandhan's 2015 Win

While it is difficult to say to what extent Nitish Kumar may be successful in bringing opposition parties together against the BJP for the 2024 contest, the current RJD-JD (U)-Congress alliance has the potential of challenging the BJP in Bihar for the 2024 contest. The 2015 assembly election is an example, when the two parties won the election convincingly defeating the BJP/NDA, which seemed unbeatable if one went by the popular narrative then. But there’s a question being asked: Is this alliance a real threat for the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha election in Bihar?

There are contesting claims. When the “mahagathbandhan” defeated the BJP in 2015, the JD (U)-RJD-Congress alliance won 178 seats [JD(U) 71, RJD 80 and Congress 27] and polled 41.8 percent votes while the BJP Alliance won 58 seats (BJP 53, LJP 2, RLSP 2 and HAM 1) and polled 34.1 percent votes. But there is a counter narrative.

A similar alliance of SP-BSP in UP before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, looked formidable on paper, but could not stop the BJP march during the 2019 Lok Sabha election in UP. The SP-BSP combine won 15 seats (SP-5, BSP 10) and the duo together polled 37.2 percent while the BJP alone won 62 seats and polled 49.6 percent votes while its ally Apana Dal won 2 seats and polled 1.2 percent votes.

The Primary Calculations

One possible explanation which is also evident from various state assembly elections and the Lok Sabha election verdict in different states suggest that people vote for BJP in much bigger numbers during the Lok Sabha election compared to the assembly elections, mainly in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Having seen the RJD-JD (U)-Congress alliance in place for so long without signs of cracks, the BJP must have made its plan of how to counter this alliance in Bihar.

The alliance of RJD-JD (U) and Congress should help in consolidation of the votes of two dominant OBC castes – the Yadavs (roughly 16 percent) and the Kurmis (about 3 percent) and sections of lowers OBC castes (26 percent). This alliance will ensure a massive polarisation of the Muslim vote (17 percent as per 2011 Census) in favour of it.

This leaves BJP with the only option of mobilising one of the dominant OBC caste – Koeris and sections of the lower OBC castes, Dalits and upper castes, which have always voted for the BJP irrespective of BJP losing or winning election, irrespective of whether it has an alliance with JD(U) or not.

BJP Targets Caste Blocs

Sensing this constraint of the limited sections/community of voters who can be mobilised, the BJP has started its outreach programme among the Koeri community in Bihar. The party has appointed a new state president Samrat Chaudhary who belongs to the Kushwaha (Koeri) caste. He was close to being projected as a CM candidate by the party workers at a rally held by him and Giriraj Singh.

Amit Shah has also addressed a rally on the anniversary of emperor Ashoka, often projected as a Kushwaha icon in Bihar politics. The Kushwaha community has a vote share of about 4 percent in the state. The strategy adopted by the BJP is said to break into the Luv-Kush votebank of Nitish Kumar, which will ultimately weaken the newly formed alliance of RJD-JDU.

BJP is also trying to woo Dalits, who are often seen at loggerheads with the Yadavs. Similarly, it is campaigning among the non-Yadav OBCs, playing on their fear of Yadav dominance in the reign of RJD. These fears shared by Dalit voters and non-Yadavs OBCs are being exploited by the BJP to widen its ambit in Bihar. BJP is fundamentally trying to replicate the UP model of non-Jatav, non-Yadav social engineering in Bihar.

Amit Shah has constantly been visiting Bihar since the time alliance ended with the JD (U) and addressed several meetings. Shah also addressed a Kisan Madoor Samagam at Bapu Sabhagar in Patna in honour of Swami Sahjanand Saraswati, who was one of the top farmer leaders of the country. Through these meetings, the BJP is also trying to regain its hold on the Bhumihar community - Swami Sahjanand Saraswati is revered among the community.

If these were not enough, the BJP has also appointed two of Shah’s trusted lieutenants in key organisational roles in Bihar. Sunil Ojha, a two-time MLA from Gujarat was recently made the co-in charge of Bihar BJP. Another crucial actor who comes from Gujarat is Bhikhubhai Dalsaniya. Both these leaders are said to be in close touch with the duo of Amit Shah and PM Modi.

But will BJP’s strategy of mobilisation, strengthening organisational structure, and hoping to closely manage party affairs through leaders from Gujarat posted in Bihar pay dividends?

Sanjay Kumar is a Professor at Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS). He is also a Political Analyst. Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.