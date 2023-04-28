Big names exit business amid a growing crisis in tea estates

Back in the 1990s, there were roughly two dozen prominent corporates in India’s tea plantation sector in the North, contributing three-fourths of the total production. Three decades later at least five of them are out of plantation or have negligible presence. One group is just out of the insolvency proceedings and is shaky. The biggest entity, once dubbed as the world’s largest, McLeod Russel, became approximately half in size and is in bankruptcy court. South India was the first to witness such trends, it is now the turn of the North.

What is happening to the sector? On the face of it, the tea industry is undergoing restructuring, which is not uncommon. India’s steel, ports, power and construction sectors have seen enough mergers and acquisitions in the recent past. But the problem for organised plantations, also known as tea estates, might be bigger than that. Five years ago, this writer pointed out that organised players are witnessing a sustained squeeze in margins and shakeouts are imminent. There were many reasons behind this hypothesis.

Eye On Exports

Plantations were created by the English to maximise export opportunities using labour cost arbitrage. Poor tribals from central India were subjected to forced migration to work for peanuts. Today, the tea tribe form the mainstay of tea labour in the North. Such policies were willy-nilly continued till the 1970s. Tea was then a prime foreign exchange earner and the Indira Gandhi government pushed expansion of organised plantations, defined by an estate size of above 10.12 hectares with in-house processing facilities.