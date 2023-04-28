Big names exit business amid a growing crisis in tea estates

Back in the 1990s, there were roughly two dozen prominent corporates in India’s tea plantation sector in the North, contributing three-fourths of the total production. Three decades later at least five of them are out of plantation or have negligible presence. One group is just out of the insolvency proceedings and is shaky. The biggest entity, once dubbed as the world’s largest, McLeod Russel, became approximately half in size and is in bankruptcy court. South India was the first to witness such trends, it is now the turn of the North.

What is happening to the sector? On the face of it, the tea industry is undergoing restructuring, which is not uncommon. India’s steel, ports, power and construction sectors have seen enough mergers and acquisitions in the recent past. But the problem for organised plantations, also known as tea estates, might be bigger than that. Five years ago, this writer pointed out that organised players are witnessing a sustained squeeze in margins and shakeouts are imminent. There were many reasons behind this hypothesis.

Eye On Exports

Plantations were created by the English to maximise export opportunities using labour cost arbitrage. Poor tribals from central India were subjected to forced migration to work for peanuts. Today, the tea tribe form the mainstay of tea labour in the North. Such policies were willy-nilly continued till the 1970s. Tea was then a prime foreign exchange earner and the Indira Gandhi government pushed expansion of organised plantations, defined by an estate size of above 10.12 hectares with in-house processing facilities.

The scenario started changing in the 1980s when Assam allowed people to grow tea like another agricultural activity, and the Centre created provision for bought-leaf factories for the segment. The aim was to create earning potential for the then-militancy-hit Assam.

The relevance of tea as a forex earner started declining after liberalisation. That was also the time when the traditional tea export markets in the Russian block collapsed. To create a wider domestic market and expand job opportunities, the government pushed for capacity expansion. The small growers lapped up the opportunity. From 754 million kgs in 1991, India’s tea production increased by 80 percent to 1,356 million kgs in 2022. The contribution of small growers to total production increased from less than 10 percent in the late 1990s to 40 percent a decade ago and 52 percent in 2022. In West Bengal, the organised sector’s share has shrunk to 43 percent.

Remaining outside the compliance net (applicable to tea estates), helped small growers keep the costs low, leading to pressure on prices. Between 2012 and 2019, average tea prices at the country’s largest auction centre in Guwahati hovered around Rs 140 a kg. The pattern was disrupted during the last three years of global turbulence. The average price reached Rs 209 in 2020 and was down to Rs 190 a kg in 2022. As of 2023, tea prices are on a free fall.

Increased Competition

With tea plantations catching up in cheaper-cost destinations in the world, export opportunities are limited. India exported 227 million kgs of tea in 2022 compared to 215 million kgs in 1991-92. The occasional spikes were aberrations.

Meanwhile growing awareness and competitive politics ensured a hike in tea wages. South India took the lead in offering better wages. Naturally, the organised sector there felt the heat first. The tea sector gives wages in a questionable cash-plus model. In 2011, cash wage was Rs 86 a day in West Bengal and Rs 55 a day in Barak Valley in Assam. The wages in Brahmaputra valley in Assam were somewhere between West Bengal and Barak. South Indian wages were at least twice of West Bengal.

The situation has changed since. As of the April 2023 notification, permanent tea labour gets Rs 250 a day in cash in West Bengal. Assam last revised rates in August 2022, offering Rs 232 a day in Brahmaputra valley and Rs 205 in Barak Valley. These rates are now up for revision.

Flat tea prices, a three-fold rise in wages in a decade and, a cost-push in other inputs including energy and fertiliser have taken the wind out from the plantation. Everyone is feeling the heat but large players are naturally at a greater disadvantage. They are trying to survive by cutting corners. According to media reports, 600 of 765 Assam tea estates have issues regarding the clearing of statutory dues to workers.

Changing Hands

Hindustan Unilever was the first major company to exit the tea plantation business back in the 1990s. The trend has become clearer over the last 10-15 years. But someone is surely buying tea estates ignoring such weak fundamentals. Why?

Some buyers such as exporters might have acquired estates for backward integration. But those are outliers. Given the current circumstances, an investor has to either sacrifice returns or may have to suffer some cash burn. This can be a market acquisition strategy and demands a very deep pocket.

But why would anyone pump money into a sector that is facing clear headwinds? There is no clear answer to such questions. Many see it as a parking opportunity for ill-gotten wealth. The parallels are similar to real estate. Some indications may be available from the Darjeeling tea industry. Behind the famous aroma of the tea grown in picturesque Darjeeling hills in West Bengal, lies a harsh truth. Due to abnormally high costs, extremely poor work culture, low volume, limited market and rising competition from aromatic teas produced in Nepal, plantations became most unremunerative here. Almost all major tea companies, except one, have either exited or are exiting Darjeeling. Many prominent names, who earned accolades over the last three decades for focused initiatives in Darjeeling, vanished. There are rumours that politicians are taking great ‘interest’ in Darjeeling and estates are changing hands, directly or indirectly, at barely Rs 6-7 crore, the price of a premium apartment in Kolkata.

What is unknown is what interests them, land assets or tea.

Pratim Ranjan Bose is an independent columnist, researcher, and consultant. His Twitter handle is @pratimbose. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.