Big Four accounting firms rush to join the ESG bandwagon

Aug 30, 2021 / 01:36 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Michael O’Dwyer in London and Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson in New York The sustainability boom has moved trillions of dollars into environmental, social and governance funds and brought a new stakeholder-led agenda to corporate boardrooms. Now the Big Four accounting firms are jumping on a bandwagon that offers two tempting opportunities: an expansion of what companies must account for, and a chance to rebrand a scandal-plagued profession as experts on climate change, diversity and winning consumers’ trust. PwC put the booming demand for ESG...