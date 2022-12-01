 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bharat Jodo Yatra | Marathon man’s journey is already legendary, but Rahul Gandhi must now walk the talk

Sanjay Jha
Dec 01, 2022 / 11:02 AM IST

Are we seeing the Congress’ national renaissance, or is this a strategy for burnishing, reimagining the damaged brand of Rahul Gandhi? The answer depends upon one’s time horizon for assessment 

Rahul Gandhi is beginning to look like Forrest Gump — that insanely-obsessed, eccentric superhero without a fancy headgear played by Tom Hanks in the movie that made a hurricane sweep of the Oscars. Aamir Khan’s Bollywood remake may have received a lukewarm reception, but Gandhi is stubbornly at it, and apparently the voluntary public participation in the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra is staggering.

The 3,500-kilometre-long march that started on September 7 in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, is an extraordinarily intrepid step by a much maligned and frequently disparaged former Congress President. In all fairness, Gandhi has been a lightning rod, absorbing a lot of the incendiary heat emanating from the party’s onerous historical baggage. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) successfully branded him ‘pappu’ for long, but Gandhi is demonstrating chutzpah; bring it on, he seems to be saying. If the reports emerging out of the Bharat Jodo Yatra are any indication, there is a groundswell of spontaneous, beyond just the Congress local machinery mobilising crowds to please their leader.

So are we seeing the Congress’ imminent national renaissance, or is this a mere strategy for burnishing, reimagining the damaged brand of Rahul Gandhi? The answer to that depends upon one’s time horizon for assessment.

We live in a world of transient news-cycles, and manufactured headlines. Thus, on December 8, when the results of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections are announced, we could experience seismic, cyclopean social media driven sabotaging of the Bharat Jodo Yatra if the Congress were to fare poorly.

I am not going to indulge in dip-stick prognostications, but while Himachal Pradesh could be a close fight, it appears that the BJP might once again romp home (for the seventh time since 1995, if you please) in Gujarat. The Right-wing ecosystem will come at Gandhi, full guns blazing in a virulent fusillade, trashing the Bharat Jodo Yatra as a mammoth debacle.

The Congress should expect that. It needs to have a plan to segregate the Mahatma Gandhi-inspired padyatra from electoral outcomes. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has steadfastly adhered to that script. Of course, if the results defy dodgy opinion polls and perceived trends, Rahul Gandhi can still cock a snook, but honestly that prospect looks somewhat dim. But you never know.