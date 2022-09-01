Between April-June 2019 and April-June 2022, GDP growth was 3.8 percent

The GDP numbers for the April-June 2022 quarter tell us that in the last three years, or from the pre-pandemic April-June 2019 quarter to April-June 2022, the Indian economy grew by a mere 3.8 percent. Sure, GDP growth, at constant prices, has been a very high 13.5 percent from a year ago, but that was only because of the low base last year, on account of the havoc caused by the second wave of the pandemic at that time. The...