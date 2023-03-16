 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Best savings account interest rates are never at the safest banks

Alexis Leondis
Mar 16, 2023 / 10:17 AM IST

In the US, risk averse depositors are opting for bigger banks despite their low interest rates, prioritising safety over yields. This could prompt smaller regional and online banks to jack up interest rates, requiring regulators to watch out for unethical conduct

Right now, many bank customers are less concerned with the return on their money than with the return of their money. As such, the biggest financial institutions — which tend to offer low interest rates to savers — are raking in deposits following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

The uncertainty in the sector is likely to set off a bidding war for savers in which smaller online or regional banks jack up interest rates in an attempt to persuade savers to stay or come back; and could in turn lead some less-ethical players to dupe customers about what they’re really offering. That means regulators and savers both need to use some extra vigilance.

Clearly, those who are fleeing smaller banks don’t care about the big banks’ stubborn refusal to increase rates. At Chase, savings accounts still pay just 0.01 percent, at Citibank, standard rates are 0.05 percent and at Wells Fargo, they’re 0.15 percent. Meanwhile, the average online savings account payout is 3.55 percent, and many lenders are offering more than 4 percent, based on data from DepositAccounts.com.

With more consumers opting for safety over yields, the big banks will be even less inclined to increase their savings account rates. They’re still sitting on $19.2 trillion in deposits overall — well-above pre-pandemic levels despite seeing more withdrawals over the last few quarters.