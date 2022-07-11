Benjamin Netanyahu doesn’t need Donald Trump anymore. He should say so

“Nobody shoots at Santa Claus” is a timeless political maxim attributed to Al Smith, a critic of US President Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal generosity to voters.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, like most Jews, wasn’t raised to believe in Santa Claus. Then he met Donald Trump, and started a friendship that served him well — until it didn’t.

To Bibi, the US President was a department store Santa who actually owned the emporium. He showered Israel with dazzling gifts: Recognition of Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, a US embassy in Jerusalem, the US-brokered diplomatic deal with Arab nations known as the Abraham Accords, and a Palestinian peace plan tailored to Bibi’s specifications. Trump even tore up the Iranian nuclear deal struck by his predecessor, an agreement that Israel had strenuously opposed.

At the time, the friendship with Trump was a campaign asset for Bibi. He festooned the country with giant billboards featuring him in a warm handshake with the leader of the free world. The caption: ‘In a Different League’. (There also were billboards with Putin; in those days, he was still an asset among Russian-Israeli voters).

But friendship is one thing, politics another. When Trump lost his bid for re-election in 2020, Bibi called Joe Biden and congratulated him on his victory, taking the opportunity to recall their longstanding personal relationship and pronouncing him a loyal and reliable ally. Biden replied politely.

Such calls are standard operating procedure for any presidential turnover. Bibi assumed that Trump would understand this. He also assumed that Christmas was over and Santa Donald would be heading back to the North Pole for good.

As we now know, Trump did no such thing. He had no intention of accepting the election results, and he counted on his close friends, including Bibi, for support. In this he misread Netanyahu. Bibi is capable of playing hardball politics but he plays by the rules, and he wasn’t about to become an enabler of a US coup d’état.

When Trump realised this, he took it as an act of lèse-majesté. In an interview with Israeli author Barak Ravid, the former US President expressed this resentment in Trumpian language. “F***k Bibi,” he said. Netanyahu responded to this with a mild reminder that his job, as Prime Minister, required him to be on good terms (if possible) with every US administration.

For a while Trump maintained silence on the subject of his erstwhile best friend. But recently he has taken a step back from the vendetta. Israel has a new election, scheduled for November 1. Netanyahu is an early favourite, and evidently Trump wants a reconciliation. “I was disappointed by [Bibi] in certain ways but overall, I liked him,” he told conservative news outlet Newsmax last week. “If he ran, I would certainly give it some thought. We’ll see what happens. I don’t know what will happen. He disappointed me in certain ways but he also did a very good job in other ways.”

This is an endorsement that Netanyahu doesn’t need, and shouldn’t accept. Trump can do him no harm, and no good, in the upcoming Israeli election. If Bibi, who is enmeshed in a drawn-out corruption trial, is elected Prime Minister again, he won’t want to be tarred in Washington as a friend of the fiend who tried to overthrow US democracy.

US President Biden is expected in Jerusalem this week. He will get an extra warm welcome from the caretaker Prime Minister (and candidate), Yair Lapid. He and Biden are cut from the same pragmatic, centrist cloth. If Lapid were an American, he would be a senator from Colorado. They should get along fine.

Biden, somewhat surprisingly, has added a meeting with Bibi to his schedule. This is being explained as a matter of protocol. Bibi is head of the opposition, as well as a candidate in this election year, and the US wants to appear even-handed.

The Biden-Netanyahu meeting could be an opportunity for Bibi. Trump is rumoured to be on the verge of announcing another presidential run. He may want Bibi’s support, but he shouldn’t get it.

Bibi no longer needs Donald Trump. Bibi’s voters belong to him. Trump, in Israeli politics, was just a prop.

In the US and the wider world, being linked to Trump would be a legacy killer. Bibi would love to see him disappear.

How? After their meeting this week, Bibi should publicly praise Biden. He can let it be known that despite his gratitude toward Trump, Israel has many ardent friends in Washington — including Republicans such as Mike Pompeo, Nikki Haley, Tom Cotton, and Mike Pence — all of whom happen to be presidential aspirants. It would make headlines, distance Bibi from Trump, and give timid Republicans a chance to see that it is actually possible to shoot at Santa Claus.

Zev Chafets is a journalist and author of 14 books. He was a senior aide to Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin and the founding managing editor of the Jerusalem Report Magazine. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.