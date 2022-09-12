Bengaluru, nation’s pride, laid low by private greed 

*The reality across Indian cities is of private wealth and public squalor * Even as lakes have been filled up and built upon, the catchment area for the remaining lakes has been encroached upon and land use patterns changed * There is a mindboggling array of institutions focused to serve the same civic space, all getting into each other’s way *To clean up the monumental mess, we need a bit of institutional euthanasia * Ward committees in which citizens participate in decision making...