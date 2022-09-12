HomeNewsOpinion

Bengaluru, nation’s pride, laid low by private greed 

Subir Roy   •

A way to go ahead with some consensus is to activate ward committees in which citizens participate in decision making and buy into initiating what is good for them

(Image: AP)
*The reality across Indian cities is of private wealth and public squalor * Even as lakes have been filled up and built upon, the catchment area for the remaining lakes has been encroached upon and land use patterns changed * There is a mindboggling array of institutions focused to serve the same civic space, all getting into each other’s way *To clean up the monumental mess, we need a bit of institutional euthanasia * Ward committees in which citizens participate in decision making...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers