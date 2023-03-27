 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Belarus nukes are Vladimir Putin's response to all the notions of peace in Ukraine

Andreas Kluth
Mar 27, 2023 / 01:32 PM IST

If anybody thought the Kremlin might be ready to talk peace, the Russian president has just proven the opposite. Even Xi Jinping may not be a happy man with this move, coming so soon after attempts to talk peace with Putin in Moscow

Russia President Vladimir Putin (File Image: Reuters)

Let’s all hope that Chinese President Xi Jinping sees this outrage as a personal affront and gives his “friend” in Moscow a good talking to at once.

Only days ago, Xi was paying Russian President Vladimir Putin a visit — to discuss their collaboration, but also to talk him out of nuclear escalation and into a peace process with Kyiv. This weekend, Putin did the exact opposite.

In perhaps the most insidious of his many nuclear threats against Ukraine and the West, Putin announced that he would station tactical nukes in Belarus, his fellow dictatorship and vassal state just to the west. From there, even missiles and jets with shortish ranges could strike targets in Ukraine or central Europe.

Disingenuously as ever, Putin claims that this move won’t breach Russia’s obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. His logic is that he, rather than Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, would retain control over the warheads and the missiles that would carry them. That makes it alright, apparently.