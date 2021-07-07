Behind the clash at OPEC: Growing competition in the Gulf
The UAE’s growing aspirations are clashing with those of its powerful neighbour, Saudi Arabia, as both try to gain clout
New York Times
July 07, 2021 / 05:57 PM IST
Stanley Reed
The fighting between the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia that emerged in recent days over oil production had been brewing for months, if not years.
A seven-member federation of states on the Persian Gulf, the UAE is pursuing ambitious plans to expand and modernize its economy, including billions spent on its energy industry. Eventually these aspirations were bound to bump up against those of its powerful neighbour, Saudi Arabia, as both countries try to position themselves for changes...