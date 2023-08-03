Before the MPC meet, July PMI shows strong economy with muted core inflation

The optimism among firms about the outlook for the year ahead, an indication of animal spirits, also signals that the growth momentum should continue

As the Monetary Policy Committee meets on 8-10 August next week, the latest snapshot they have on the Indian economy will show very strong growth momentum coupled with muted core price pressures---in other words, economic Nirvana. (image) The July Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) came in at 61.9, a 13-year high, with the Manufacturing PMI at a strong 57.7 and the Services PMI at an eye-watering 62.3 (see chart). What’s more the pace of new orders has been robust, indicating...