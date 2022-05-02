Battery Swapping Policy: Directionally right, but short term policy steps needed too

The much-anticipated Battery Swapping Policy has been released by NITI Aayog. It is commendable to see the efforts and industry consultations put in to understand the nuances of this technology and business model, and create a conducive policy (though in a draft stage) around it. Battery swapping offers a distinct advantage to several vehicle segments such as 2-wheelers and 3-wheelers that are the mainstay of the country’s transportation ecosystem, by directly addressing the challenges around charging time, high costs...