Banks shouldn’t ask for tax breaks, but sell more in the countryside

Highlights The IBA has asked for interest earned on fixed deposits of up to Rs 5 lakhs to be made tax free Banks are worried that their deposit growth is not keeping up with loan growth Another key statistic bothering banks is the ratio of small savings deposits to commercial bank deposits have risen to 5.8 per cent from 4.4 per cent over the last five years But banks have a huge branch network that the others do not They should tap the branch...