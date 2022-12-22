 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Banking | Will 2023 be as good as 2022?

Harsh Vardhan
Dec 22, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST

Unless we see the return of the capex cycle, credit growth will eventually subside as the global commodity prices cool off with slow economic growth or even recession

Although 2022 turned out to be good for banking, some new areas of concerns have emerged. (Representative image)

It’s that time of the year when we reminisce and reflect. Most of the wishes expressed for 2022 have come true. Credit picked up, and NPAs did not, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) normalised monetary policy, and the yield curve became uncharacteristically flat much to the bewilderment of the bond market; yet it seems to have had no impact on credit growth.

After the regulatory tightening of the fintech space, there has been a groundswell of partnerships between fintechs and banks, and the government appears to have made significant progress in privatisation of at least one PSU bank.

Although 2022 turned out to be good for banking, some new areas of concerns have emerged. My wish list for 2023 is focused on the hope that these nascent worries abate. They are:

Deposit Credit Growth Balance

While credit growth spiked up, deposit growth lagged. Currently, credit is growing ~17 percent, while the deposit growth has remained below 10 percent. Percentages growth rates can obscure the real challenge banks face; in the first five months of the current fiscal (FY23), incremental banking credit was higher than incremental deposits by about Rs 40,000 crore. In June, this author had written about the likely battle for deposits — that battle is fully upon us now. If the deposit growth remains lacklustre, it will eventually constrain banks on credit, and would hurt the profitability margins.

The proximate causes of low deposit growth relative to credit are obvious — liquidity withdrawal by the RBI, depletion of foreign exchange reserves in defence of the rupee, and rise in the level of currency in circulation (now higher as a percentage of GDP than that before the 2016 demonetisation). However, there are deeper structural factors that need policy attention — such as stagnant real wages for over a decade in many sectors, serious leveraging in households’ balance sheets, unfavourable tax treatment for bank deposits over debt mutual funds, and, lately, the sharp rise in inflation. All these are contributing to declining savings and low deposit growth. Unless some of these issues are addressed, what is a minor unease now can turn into a major problem later.