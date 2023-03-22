 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Banking Crisis: China has its own version of problems

Anjani Trivedi
Mar 22, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST

Xi Jinping wants small and medium enterprises to help the country meet its 5 percent growth target. This is placing a strain on lenders as many SMEs are of late having a bad time

Chinese manufacturing activity rebounded strongly in March, signaling that the world's second-largest economy is restarting just as it faces a growing threat from slumping external demand. (Source: Bloomberg)

For all the talk of China’s post-COVID economic revival and sweeping changes at the top, Beijing’s biggest problems are (still) its small and medium companies.

As China walks a fine line with its 5 percent growth target, these firms have a big role to play: They make up large swathes of the manufacturing and industrial complex, contribute around 60 percent of gross domestic product, and account for a significant chunk of exports. Beijing began talking up measures to help small and medium enterprises, or SMEs, in January this year. President Xi Jinping has urged these businesses (like many times before) to hum along and churn out goods, promising backing.

But SMEs remain stuck in the doldrums. As of February, a gauge of current performance, based on factors like production, new orders, investment, inventories and profitability, was close to multiyear lows. The upbeat growth rhetoric of late hasn’t helped boost the mood.

Going into the pandemic, these companies — largely manufacturers in cyclical sectors — were already weak. Then, at the height of the COVID measures, things got worse: Around 85 percent of businesses didn’t have enough cash to survive a three-month shutdown, one survey showed. A top issue was loan repayment.