Bank of England first central bank to pivot; will others follow?

After Wednesday’s rally, the markets are now pricing in a Fed rate cut as early as June 2023

Highlights The Bank of England has gone back to buying bonds (Quantitative Easing or QE) The move follows a disastrous mini budget by the UK government that sent bond yields soaring and pension funds on the verge of blowing up The markets have given a rousing cheer to the pivot in the hope that other central banks, including the Fed, will follow All risk assets are up But the UK’s wounds are entirely self-inflicted The Fed hikes and the unprecedented strength of the dollar have...