English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Bank of England first central bank to pivot; will others follow?

    Bank of England is back to Quantitative Easing (QE) and markets hope other central banks, including the US Fed, will soon follow

    Manas Chakravarty
    September 29, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST
    Bank of England first central bank to pivot; will others follow?

    After Wednesday’s rally, the markets are now pricing in a Fed rate cut as early as June 2023

    Highlights The Bank of England has gone back to buying bonds (Quantitative Easing or QE) The move follows a disastrous mini budget by the UK government that sent bond yields soaring and pension funds on the verge of blowing up The markets have given a rousing cheer to the pivot in the hope that other central banks, including the Fed, will follow All risk assets are up But the UK’s wounds are entirely self-inflicted The Fed hikes and the unprecedented strength of the dollar have...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Gas trouble brews, MPC’s job has just got tougher

      Sep 28, 2022 / 04:09 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Indian markets remain optimistic, Gold prices touch a record low, HAL is back on track, RBI support to INR, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers