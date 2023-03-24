 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bank of England, Fed may regret not pausing on rate hikes

Marcus Ashworth
Mar 24, 2023 / 10:30 AM IST

Policymakers risk overtightening monetary conditions as the banking market remains a worry. At this point, it makes sense to pause and assess the effects of a year of continual rate hikes on their respective economies

The Bank of England played it safe at Thursday’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting by tightening policy for an 11th consecutive time. It decided by a 7-2 vote to raise its official interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.25 percent, with both dissenters wanting no change. The move was in line with market expectations, and followed the Federal Reserve's similar decision on Wednesday. But both sets of policymakers may end up regretting their reluctance to hit the pause button.

The MPC’s statement emphasised that more hikes might be needed, pointing to a stronger global backdrop since its last quarterly policy report, and revised up its forecasts for the UK economy. It now expects slight growth for the second quarter, compared with the previous forecast of a 0.4 percent decline. The Financial Policy Committee view of the UK banking system is that it remains resilient. The futures market is pricing in one further hike to take the official rate to 4.5 percent.

From here, both the US and UK central banks are sitting on the fence, nervous about which way to go. There’s indecision about whether to plow on with the primary inflation-fighting task, or focus on the recent banking collapses that have thrown the financial sector into turmoil. Financial stability is an integral part of their mandates. That should translate into resisting the temptation to keep hiking until something breaks — but it’s already too late.

Implementing a tentative raise mixed with dovish forward guidance is a form of dithering. If policymakers are genuinely worried that troubles in the banking system may make it harder for companies and consumers to obtain credit, then why do anything on monetary policy? Why not pause until the smoke clears?