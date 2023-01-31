Bank of Canada becomes first major central bank to signal rate pause 

Canada’s central bank has raised interest rates to their highest level since 2007. (Representative image)

January 26th marked an important monetary-policy milestone. The Bank of Canada hiked rates by 25 basis points. That was, however, entirely as expected. In 2022, the Bank of Canada had joined other central banks, including the US Fed, in one of the most aggressive campaigns of monetary policy tightening ever. On January 26th, it boosted its key rate by 25 basis points to 4.5 percent — a step back from December’s 50-basis-point increase and the even larger hikes of midyear...