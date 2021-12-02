MARKET NEWS

Bajaj Gupshup | Sensex ends above 58k after a week, Nifty above 17,400

Benchmark indices ended higher for the second consecutive session with the Sensex gaining more than 700 points. At close, the Sensex was at 58,461, and the Nifty was up 235 points at 17,401. All the sectoral indices ended in the green with IT, metal, realty, auto, FMCG, oil and gas, and power indices up 1-2 percent. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices added 1 percent each.

Moneycontrol Video
December 02, 2021 / 04:46 PM IST
Moneycontrol Video
first published: Dec 2, 2021 04:46 pm

