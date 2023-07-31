Backstop fund for corporate debt may prevent Franklin Templeton-like crisis

SEBI data on MF investments show that debt schemes of all MFs have a fair amount of exposure to long-term corporate and public sector undertaking debt.

A backstop fund for corporate bonds, fixed price delisting exits and same-day settlement of cash equity trades are some of SEBI’s plans on the anvil. The corporate debt market development fund (CDMDF) is worth a deeper look. The idea comes from a Union Budget proposal which envisaged a 'backstop facility' for strengthening corporate bond markets.

The stated rationale is to “enhance secondary market liquidity and instil confidence amongst debt market participants”, but clearly this is a fallout of the Franklin Templeton crisis of 2020 when six debt schemes were suddenly shut down by the fund due to liquidity problems. By buying investment-grade papers of stressed mutual funds (MFs) at a ‘fair’ value (and not at distress prices), the CDMDF will prevent such crises from getting out of hand. This was what the RBI did in April 2020 when it stepped in to provide a Rs 500 billion liquidity line to mutual funds to stem contagion risks.

Mutual Funds To Contribute

The design is elaborate — the CDMDF will be a close-ended fund under the alternative investment fund category (to enable it to leverage up to 10x) with the corpus made up of contributions from the MFs themselves. Access to the fund would be in proportion to the contribution made to the fund at an MF level. Another feature is that 90 percent of the corporate bonds offered to it would be paid for in cash and the rest in the form of units to ensure the MFs have skin in the game. The government is reportedly also guaranteeing any debt raised by CDMDF.

During normal times, the CDMDF would invest in low-duration government securities, treasury bills and corporate bond repos with maturity not exceeding seven days. But in times of market stress, it would buy investment-grade securities from secondary markets (but only listed, with residual maturity of up to five years) thereby providing the required liquidity support to MFs. It is not expected to buy any below-investment-grade or defaulted debt securities or even securities in respect of which there is a material possibility of default or adverse credit news or views. The fair price reportedly will be adjusted for liquidity, interest and credit risks.

Financial Stress Index

Market stress and fair price are the key words but how the backstop fund will actually work is not clear yet, though it has been reported that it will get triggered off a financial stress index. SEBI already has a financial conditions index that indicates liquidity stress. Apparently, the index will throw alerts that will trigger the backstop fund to become active. Once active, it will be enabled to buy bonds in the secondary market which will bring down yields. The restrictive covenants of the fund suggest that credit quality-induced stress may not be eligible for the backstop. If we recall, five of the six schemes that Franklin Templeton had shut down had over 40 percent exposure to corporate paper that were ‘A’ or below. Yield-chasing schemes had invested in lower quality paper in their lower duration schemes in the belief that credit risk would not matter at low durations. But the lack of liquidity did them in. SEBI data on MF investments show that debt schemes of all MFs (which form about 30 percent of the total asset under management of Rs 44 trillion) have a fair amount of exposure to long-term corporate and public sector undertaking debt (about 30 percent). If we include short-term commercial paper, their corporate exposure goes up to 44 percent. Nothing however is known of the quality of the paper at a macro level.

Surrogate lending

One of RBI’s concerns has in fact been the surrogate lending by MFs. There is also not much data on industry-wise exposures of corporate debt for MFs, but the Franklin Templeton episode revealed that a fair chunk went into sectors such as power, roads and even urban infrastructure projects. These are typically long gestation projects and short-term MF debt funding could become vulnerable. There is yet another feature of MF debt that makes MF debt funds prone to instability — institutional investors hold nearly 43 percent of all debt schemes. Though this is spread across both liquid and long-term debt, redemption pressures can quickly turn out to be the equivalent of a bank run, because the compulsions of a return-maximising model have meant that liquid assets were maintained at the minimum.

The corporate bond market problems are well known — thin secondary market liquidity with average monthly trading volumes being less than 5 percent of outstanding and a preponderance of higher-rated paper (nearly two-thirds of corporate bonds in India are by AA rated and above companies). And the big players with deep pockets such as insurance and pension funds are not in the market, which by itself can deepen liquidity without requiring a backstop. But backstops are not new; in the US, there was the Fed-created commercial paper funding facility (CPFF) in October 2008 to tide over crises in the CP market, which was shut down after the situation eased. All said, the CDMDF, though positioned as a corporate bond market development initiative, looks designed more to bail out stressed mutual fund debt schemes and prevent a systemic crisis.

SA Raghu is a columnist who writes on economics, banking and finance. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.