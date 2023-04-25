Autonomous Vehicles: China’s DriveGPT is here, time for Tesla and co to play catch-up​

China’s artificial intelligence-powered autonomous-vehicle market is showing serious promise. So, of course, Elon Musk wants a piece of it, especially since he’s struggled to get self-driving technology off the ground in the US. That may not pan out as well as the Tesla Inc chief executive officer’s Beijing-backed electric-vehicle bet.

Local media say Tesla could be getting ready to test its full self-driving technology in China. Given the firm’s FSD track record in the US, that’s a scary and unsafe prospect. In May 2021, Tesla announced it was eliminating critical radars on new cars. It then started disabling them in vehicles already on the road, resulting in an uptick in crashes, the Washington Post reported. In February, it paused the rollout of FSD. Suffice to say, the global EV frontrunner has hit roadblocks on AVs. Presumably, the hope is that a turn to China will help accelerate its ambitions.

That’s unlikely. Even if Tesla is allowed to test its FSD in China, domestic players are speeding ahead, leaving it to play catch up. Bolstered by Beijing’s blueprint for connected and intelligent cars, companies like Pony.ai Inc and Baidu Inc have been operating robotaxis in designated areas in Beijing and Shanghai after jumping past high regulatory hurdles. Several other AI-powered auto software firms are working on advanced autonomous driving technologies, including high-definition maps, smart cockpits and so-called V2X, or vehicle-to-everything networks, that rely on sensors, cameras and the internet to keep drivers informed about road conditions.

The AI-backed advances have put China’s auto and related software industry leagues ahead of competitors. The market for intelligent vehicles is forecast to grow to almost $100 billion by the end of this decade. As of 2022, almost 30 percent of cars came with a high level of assisted driving features and over the next three years that’s expected to rise to 70 percent. It isn’t just companies talking big on technology. Consumers want more features, too. Tesla going in with an entry-level offering won’t cut it. To be sure, firms are still trying to workout profitable and sustainable models to keep the momentum going.

Anjani Trivedi is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering industrial companies in Asia. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.