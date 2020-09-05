Audio Boost | Podcasting and the rise of vernacular entertainment in India

Entertainment has always been an intrinsic part of human lives and until recently, the entertainment industry in India was dominated primarily by video-based content. However, the proliferation of smartphones and Internet-enabled devices has pushed podcasting to the forefront of entertainment.

The COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing guidelines have opened up several engagement alternatives. Customer preferences have changed ever since access to the Internet of Things (IoT) was made easier, and content in vernacular languages is drawing in millions of listeners.

In COVID-19 times, audio's passive entertainment style is helping people multitask and learn/entertain themselves at the same time. Though passive, the content flow is seamless and provides an enriched listening experience. This is why, perhaps, audio content is preferred across a wide genre of topics while doing their daily tasks or household chores. It could be anything from politics, financial expertise, news debates to film and entertainment. While this has largely been an urban phenomenon, content providers are only now realising the potential of expanding their business in regions where local languages are prevalent.

Internet Expansion

While Internet penetration is taking place at a breakneck pace, Indians are yet to enjoy seamless Internet speeds. India is projected to have 639 million monthly active Internet users by the end of 2020. The report also states that mobile is the device of choice for 100 percent of active users to access the Internet.

Many listeners also tend to consume audio content and podcasts during their daily commute to work. Podcasting services suggest that the average listening time has grown manifold since the COVID-19 crisis, as listeners engage more when working from home.

Service providers have long been eying the Indian market, by accommodating ‘Lite’ versions, which work offline or under low Internet speeds. Vernacular content will be consumed more if local creators make content easily available in regions with increasing Internet access.

Vernaculars Podcasts

A joint study published by KPMG and Google revealed that by 2021, nine out of 10 Indian Internet users will be accessing the Internet through a regional language. The report titled ‘Indian Languages – Defining India’s Internet’, further projects that Hindi Internet users will surpass the number of English Internet users the same year. Podcast content creators are not only recognising this shift, but also coming up with audio content in local Indian languages that caters to this growing base.

Following the outbreak, several content-based service providers are looking at newer avenues to expand, in a bid to counter the dwindling effects of the crisis. Looking beyond conventional wisdom, platforms are foraying into content in local languages. Vernacular podcasts have already garnered huge interest among non-English speakers across India, and the meteoric growth indicates their preferences.

COVID-19 And Consequences

Statistics of YouTube indicate that 62 percent of globa l users are male, while 70 percent prefer to watch on their mobile devices. Indian monthly active users account for 265 million users, the majority are men, and they are increasingly taking to podcasts due to the pre-existing high user engagement.

Unprecedented cultural transformations are likely to take place due to the pandemic, as people consume more content online, impacting user patterns. The content consumed and the demographics engaging with podcasts will have socio-political ramifications. New users will have more choices, which shall all determine the public discourse in the years to come.

Major content providers are signing-up with influencers to attract followers to their podcast streaming services. Even music content platforms are collaborating with podcast services to introduce thousands of listening options targeting India’s growing subscription base.

According to a PWC 2019 report titled ‘Global Entertainment and Media Outlook 2019-2023’, the Indian podcast services were forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 13.5 percent, garnering approximately $1.45 billion in 2023. India became the third largest podcast listening market, growing from 25.4 million users in 2018 to 40 million in 2019. It is forecasted to grow by a CAGR of 34.5 percent to 176.1 million listeners by 2023 and COVID-19 could help surpass the revenues and projections even further.

Source For Learning

Podcasts are emerging as a powerful learning tool, for schoolchildren and young professionals. Unlike overfilled classrooms, audio content-based retention is advantageous, as it breaks down complex or uninteresting topics into simple, bite-sized lessons that can be easily understood.

Additionally, this is also beneficial for adults, as professional podcasts provide insights, at times even breaking down complex jargon. Such holistic pan-India developments in the audio entertainment and podcasting spheres democratises new-age services, acting as a bridge between rural and urban, haves and have-nots, and English and vernacular speakers.