Attracting Talent | Singapore moves on from gay sex ban as it competes with Hong Kong

The Indian Railways introduced special Vistadome coaches on some Express trains running between Mangaluru and Bengaluru junctions, offering magnificent view of the enchanting Western Ghats. (Image: News18 Creative)

In its 57 years as a republic, Singapore has strived to be at or near the top of the global class. Survival meant nothing less than being a haven for foreign corporations — and, with some caveats, the talent they require. Implicit in that largely successful message is that Singapore should avoid too many strikes against it. That’s one way to interpret the scrapping of a contentious law outlawing gay sex — in addition to moral arguments for its abolition.

After a long period of deliberation and consultation, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said August 21 the government will abolish a colonial-era law that prohibits sex between men. The step, elevated by its inclusion in the premier’s National Day Rally address that also emphasised the need to attract top brains to the city-state, rids Singapore of what Lee called an “untidy compromise” — or “state-sanctioned discrimination” as the LGBTQ community described it.

The regulation, known as Section 377A of the Penal Code, has remained on the books since the 1930s, though not actively enforced for more than a decade. Leaders acknowledged attitudes have evolved, but were wary of a potential backlash from religious groups. “This is the right thing to do, and something that most Singaporeans will now accept,” the Prime Minister said.

While the repeal is a win for the LGBTQ community, it comes with important caveats. Lee signalled a limited appetite for further liberalisation: His speech stopped short of embracing same-sex unions and officials foreshadowed legal changes that would protect the definition of marriage as between a man and a woman. “Most Singaporeans do not want the repeal to trigger a drastic shift in our societal norms across the board, including how we define marriage, what we teach children in schools, what is shown on free-to-air television and in cinemas, or what is generally acceptable conduct in public,” Lee added.

It’s unclear what, if any, legal protections will guard against discrimination for LGBTQ citizens, beyond not having committed an offense. Tough questions loom. Given same-sex relationships are not legally recognised, will hospitals prevent a partner from visiting their spouse or taking medical decisions on their behalf? Will landlords feel free to discriminate against tenants, current or prospective? What of visas for partners of the talented executives and entrepreneurs Singapore is trying hard to attract? Rival financial centre Hong Kong allowed gay expat workers to bring in their partners on dependent visas after a court ruling in 2018. We'll have to wait to see the contours of Singapore’s legislation — and what accompanies it.

Don’t look for too much envelope pushing, at least publicly. While ministers had signalled for months that change was coming, they stressed that companies, and people, should stay in their lane. By linking careful deliberation over 377A to communal harmony, officials limited the space for advocacy that might be considered too edgy.

The local LGBTQ scene wasn’t underground by any means; each year a park on the edges of the financial district played host to a vibrant pride festival. One thing the State didn’t want is multinational corporations, or foreign leaders, to take a high profile. Foreign employers were warned off sponsoring the festival years ago. This month, when a visiting US Congressional delegation led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked business to support the gay community, given more US firms were coming to Singapore, there was a swift rebuke. “These are matters for Singaporeans to discuss and come to a consensus on how to move forward,” the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.

Lee didn’t explicitly tie 377A to Singapore’s relative attractiveness as a regional base camp for global capital and labour. It’s hard to ignore the links, however. Over the years, companies have faced difficulties in obtaining visas for same-sex partners, though the government has handled some of this on a case-by-case basis. Lee’s speech on August 21 warned Singaporeans against closing up shop. That’s important because during the pandemic and its aftermath, Singapore did convey a sense that it wasn’t entirely open to the rest of the world. “In this global contest for talent, Singapore cannot afford to be creamed off, or left behind,” Lee said.

While Hong Kong’s brand has been tarnished by its poor handling of the pandemic and the imposition of the national security law, Singapore cannot allow itself to be left behind. It needs to balance its innate conservatism against a changing neighbourhood. India’s top court legalised sex between men in a landmark ruling in 2018 that also abolished S377 from its penal code. Thailand this year has moved toward allowing these unions. Same-sex marriage has been legal in Australia for several years. Lee saved the big news on 377A for the English version of his speech, leaving it out of the Malay and Chinese statements.

Pragmatism is often said to be a trademark of Singapore. Only through a surplus of practicality and attentiveness to trends beyond its shores does the tiny republic stand a chance of surviving, let alone thriving. The limbo on 377A became more problematic than it’s worth.

Singapore is ready to move on. But no further than it considers absolutely necessary.