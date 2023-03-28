 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

AT1 bonds need a name change. Call them FinCat bonds, catastrophe bonds for the financial sector

TK Arun
Mar 28, 2023 / 08:34 AM IST

Recognise AT1 bonds as insurance, rather than pure debt. Once AT1 bonds are understood as insurance by a bank that is still a going concern, against a calamitous loss, the expectation that they should be bailed in only after equity is written off would disappear

AT1 bonds are not normal bonds they are insurance. These bonds are issued to insure against catastrophic events such as hurricanes. (File image)

The high-decibel angst of investors in Credit Suisse’s Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds that were fully written off before selling the bank to rival UBS for $3.23 billion resonates with investors in Yes Bank’s AT1 bonds, who are currently litigating against such a write-off at the hands of the RBI-appointed administrator, before the troubled bank was transferred to State Bank of India.

The Swiss banking regulator chose to write off Credit Suisse’s $17 billion of AT1 bonds in their entirety. The European banking regulator came out with a statement that has muddied the waters further, saying that in Europe, equity would necessarily take the hit before AT1 bonds do.

The Bank of England also came out with a statement that some have interpreted to be in consonance with the European regulator’s position. But this is what the Bank of England said: “AT1 instruments rank ahead of CET1 (Common Equity Tier 1) and behind T2 in the hierarchy. Holders of such instruments should expect to be exposed to losses in resolution or insolvency in the order of their positions in this hierarchy.” This would suggest that Tier 2 and Additional Tier 1 bonds would be fully written off before equity is touched.

An insurance product