HomeNewsOpinion

At the beginning of 2023, Indian manufacturing a picture of resilience 

Manas Chakravarty   •

The strong momentum in the manufacturing PMI provides a fundamental basis to the resilience of the Indian stock markets and could justify the high valuations 

Economists have pointed out that for the growth in the Indian economy to be sustained, a rise in capital expenditure is key. (Image: Shutterstock/Representative)
Highlights  Manufacturing PMI the highest in 13 months  The reading provides a fundamental basis for the resilience of Indian stocks  Momentum likely to be sustained because of healthy order books and low finished goods stocks  Manufacturing momentum augurs well for capex  Despite lower input costs, firms increased selling prices, indicating higher margins  Services sector PMI also likely to be good  The India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) came in a very strong 57.8 for December 2022, up from a robust 55.7 in November. Clearly, momentum in...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers