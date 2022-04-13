Asset quality, profitability of NBFC-IFCs on a favourable trajectory, despite slowed growth

Manushree Saggar

The growth prospects of NBFC-Infrastructure Finance Companies (IFC)s are strong in the medium-term, and the sector’s loan book is expected to grow by 10-12 percent in FY2023. Demand is likely to gain momentum on the back of government’s resolve to focus on infrastructure development to revive economic growth. However, as regards to the just-ended FY2022, the annualised growth in the loan book seems to have slowed down as per available trends for 9MFY2022.

The moderation in infrastructure credit growth has been witnessed in the infrastructure-focused loan books of both NBFC-IFCs and banks. Also, with NBFC-IFCs growing at much faster pace, and stagnation in the banking sector credit to infrastructure sector, the share of banks in total infrastructure credit has been reducing over the years. The share of NBFC-IFCs increased to 54 percent as of December 31, from about 42 percent five years ago.

The aggregate loan book for NBFC-IFCs was impacted in 9MFY2022, registering a much slower sequential growth of 6 percent (annualised), and the same stood at Rs 13.8 lakh-crore as on December 31. Compared to this, growth was much stronger, at 16 percent in FY2021, and 14 percent in FY2020 respectively. However, this should be seen in the context that in FY2021, the IFCs’ aggregate portfolio continued to grow at a strong pace led by disbursements related to the liquidity package for distribution companies (discoms) with the PFC and REC as lending partners, which was not the case in 9MFY2022.

Within the NBFC-IFC segment, the public-IFC category book with Rs 13.08 lakh-crore constituted 94 percent while private-IFC with Rs 0.45 lakh-crore constituted 3.3 percent, and the rest 2.3 percent was made up by infrastructure debt funds (IDFs). Sector-wise, about 61 percent of the IFCs loan book is concentrated in the power sector as on December 31, compared to the 52 percent share of the power sector in banks’ exposure to the infrastructure segment. This is primarily due to certain NBFC-IFCs, being power sector focused specialised institutions. In terms of financing, sectors such as renewable energy, transmission & distribution (T&D), and roads would continue to receive higher disbursements, going forward, in line with the trend over the past five years.

The asset quality pressures for these NBFC-IFCs have receded over the past few years, on account of few stressed assets resolutions/recoveries, sizeable write-offs, curtailed incremental slippages, and base effect. Notwithstanding the aggregate stage 2 percent volatility, the stage 3 percent has eased to 4.1 percent (5.8 percent ex-IRFC) as on December 31, from the peak level of 7.3 percent (9 percent ex-IRFC) as on March 31, 2018. The volatility seen in stage 2 percent arises from the state sector customers delay in debt servicing, from time to time, though further slippages to harder buckets have been controlled.

The aggregate solvency indicator (net stage 3/net worth) for the sector has improved considerably over the past three years to the strongest level since March 2016, supported by improving asset quality, and increased provision cover against non-performing loans. The reported stage 3 percent is expected to decline by further 25-30 bps supported by pending resolutions and book growth.

With the decline in the share of non-performing loans and in the cost of borrowings, NBFC-IFCs, especially public-IFCs, are showing a healthy profitability trend. Supported by the good internal capital generation and calibrated growth, the capitalisation levels are currently adequate, and with a downward bias in the gearing level in recent years, it places the industry well for medium-term growth.

At the same time, growth above 10-12 percent may warrant external capital raise to maintain a prudent leverage, and, hence, absorb any shocks arising out of sectoral and credit concentration. The share of short-term borrowings in the overall funding mix has reduced in recent times and with relatively higher balance-sheet liquidity maintained by these entities, the asset-liability maturity (ALM) profiles have improved. However, this trend is unlikely to sustain over the longer term, and the ALMs mismatches in the short-term buckets may increase going forward. This is because the loans given by these entities are longer-term in nature compared with the average tenure of the borrowings.

The profitability of NBFC-IFCs is expected to improve in FY2023 supported by business growth, stable net interest margins, and moderation in credit costs. Within the sector, given the intense competition from public-IFCs, IDFs, and banks, the profitability of private-IFCs (excluding IDFs) will remain lower than its public sector peers and IDFs, until these entities can ramp up and sustain the non-interest income levels.

Manushree Saggar is Vice President & Sector Head, ICRA. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.