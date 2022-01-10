Assembly elections will set the course for 2024 elections

Adityanath is likely to face a challenge from SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, who is drawing a good crowd at his rallies. [Representational image.]

It is election season once again. But what makes these elections in five states distinct from others is that these just might draft the future course of Indian politics, and also set the tone for the general elections to be held in 2024.

The stakes are really high, especially for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), given that it is seeking a second term in Uttar Pradesh, the largest state in India, and which holds the key to power at the Centre.

UP sends 80 of the 543 lawmakers to the Lok Sabha. The BJP managed to win 62 of the 80 seats in the 2019 general elections despite two powerful regional parties — the Samajwadi Party (SP), and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) — joining hands.

Out of these five states, the BJP is in power in four — UP, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur — and the Congress in Punjab.

On January 8, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule. Polling will be held in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa on February 14, while Manipur will go to polls in two phases on February 27 and March 3. UP will see a seven-phased poll, starting February 10. Votes polled will be counted on March 10.

In 2017, the BJP comprehensively won UP, and Uttarakhand, while the Congress registered a stupendous victory in Punjab.

But the Congress failed to form governments in Goa and Manipur despite emerging as the single-largest party in both the states. The BJP managed to do so by employing post-poll tactics which it has used in the past as well. The process exposed Congress’ Achilles heel — its legislators deserting the party when it needs them the most. Since then, Congress leaders have defected to many parties, and continue to do so.

The BJP will have to retain UP to maintain its position at the national level; winning UP is more important for Yogi Adityanath who would like to be the first among equals when it comes to the question: Who after Prime Minister Narendra Modi?

Adityanath is likely to face a challenge from SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, who is drawing a good crowd at his rallies. The Congress, with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at the helm, is more visible on the ground than the BSP whose chief Mayawati has so far curiously refrained from going out all guns blazing in a campaign, already vitiated with hate speeches and issues with deliberate religious overtones.

The emergence of the name of Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and slurs such as ‘Abba Jaan’ in electioneering have charged up the atmosphere in the communally-sensitive state. Such developments would help the BJP, but at the same time it remains to be seen how the year-long farmers' protests will impact the results from Western Uttar Pradesh, a region dominated by the farming community.

The BJP had won over 80 of its 312 seats from the region in the 2017 UP assembly polls. In what is seen as damage control, the Modi government in November decided to repeal the three controversial farm laws.

However, the farmers' agitation will be a huge factor in the elections in Punjab, which will witness a multi-cornered contest. The BJP is trying to gain some foothold in the border state with the help of former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh who, in a smart move by the Congress, was replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi, a Dalit, months ahead of the polls.

Singh's sacking followed by him floating his own outfit, the Punjab Lok Congress, and subsequently joining hands with the BJP has helped the Congress to negate to an extent the anti-incumbency of four-and-a-half years of its rule.

While Channi has managed to gain public support, the major challenge comes from Congress leader and state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. In local political circles the talk is that the Congress is playing the role of both the ruling and the opposition party with Channi as Chief Minister, and Sidhu as Leader of the Opposition.

The ruling Congress is facing a stiff contest from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had given it a tough time even in 2017. The Shiromani Akali Dal-BSP combine, and the Samyukt Samaj Morcha, a political outfit formed by 22 farmer unions, are yet to make an impact.

The politics in Punjab heated up after the Prime Minister had to cancel a rally in Ferozepur on January 5. While the BJP and the Union government termed it a security breach, the Congress claimed that the public meeting was cancelled as there were no crowds.

In Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur, the BJP and the Congress are locked in a straight fight. In Goa, the Trinamool Congress, pushed into the fray by poll strategist Prashant Kishor, had initially projected itself as a credible alternative to the BJP, but is now seeking the Congress' help in ousting the saffron party.

Being at a slight disadvantage in Uttarakhand, and Goa due to major anti-incumbency against it, the BJP hopes that Modi's popularity will help in countering the performance issues.