Asian drama — Heavyweight India lightweight in impact

Highlights India fourth most powerful in the Asia Power Index But India does not exert commensurate influence in Asia India performing below potential, given its resources India’s economic engagement in the Asian region is wanting Absence from most regional trade deals a handicap India can improve its position as it ranks on the parameter of future resources India is growing — economically, demographically, diplomatically, and even culturally. Yet the country fails to exert enough influence on the world stage that its size demands. A recent study by...