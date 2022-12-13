Ashok Leyland: gaining market share, will earnings follow?

Highlights CV sector is witnessing a strong up cycle Robust HCV sales have led to Leyland’s market share expanding to 32% Overall share in CVs is at 16 per cent from 13 per cent a year ago Modular platform saves costs as it minimises parts per vehicle Freight availability, lower discounts and decent truck rentals should buoy sales Last week, Hinduja group flagship firm Ashok Leyland Ltd (Ashley) announced the appointment of Shenu Aggarwal as its new managing director and chief executive officer (CEO). The appointment...