HomeNewsOpinion

Ashok Leyland: gaining market share, will earnings follow?

Vatsala Kamat   •

Against a backdrop of an upcycle in the commercial vehicle sector, Ashok Leyland’s strategy to address growth and costs should translate into earnings expansion

Representative image
Highlights CV sector is witnessing a strong up cycle Robust HCV sales have led to Leyland’s market share expanding to 32% Overall share in CVs is at 16 per cent from 13 per cent a year ago Modular platform saves costs as it minimises parts per vehicle Freight availability, lower discounts and decent truck rentals should buoy sales Last week, Hinduja group flagship firm Ashok Leyland Ltd (Ashley)  announced the appointment of Shenu Aggarwal as its new managing director and chief executive officer (CEO). The appointment...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers