Ashok Gehlot could win this round too against a snubbed Sachin Pilot and lose Rajasthan for Congress to BJP

Anita Katyal
Apr 11, 2023 / 12:26 PM IST

For BJP dealing with its own internal problems in Rajasthan, the renewal of open hostilities between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot comes at a particularly good time. Instead of preparing for the assembly elections later this year, Congress will be spending its energies on dousing factional fires 

As the battle rages on, the Congress leadership finds itself in a spot as it is caught between an impatient Pilot and an obdurate Gehlot (right)

At a time when the Congress is still coming to terms with former president Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification and simultaneously dealing with the tricky issue of ticket distribution in poll-bound Karnataka, the party is faced with yet another crisis.

A full-blown confrontation is in the offing in Rajasthan where its former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has launched an all-out offensive against his bete noire Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Accusing Gehlot of deliberately going slow in investigating allegations of corruption against the Vasundhara Raje government, Pilot announced plans to sit on a dharna on Tuesday to highlight this issue. The Congress leadership has, however, taken a dim view of Pilot’s announcement and warned that this move will be viewed as “anti-party activity”.

Coming months before the Rajasthan assembly polls, the timing of Pilot’s revolt has revived talk that he may jump ship and join his other Congress colleagues like Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasada and RPN Singh in the Bharatiya Janata Party.

BJP Gets A Boost