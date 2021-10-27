As risks of climate change rise, investors seek greener buildings

Representative image

Patrick Sisson When the developer Lendlease opens its $600 million residential and office complex in Los Angeles, expected in 2025, the site will have the typical hallmarks of sustainable development: proximity to a light-rail stop, an all-electric residential tower, solar panels and a pedestrian plaza. But those features are considered commonplace these days. What makes this development more striking is how sustainability is not simply an amenity or signifier of corporate responsibility but a core feature of its financing plan. “We were...