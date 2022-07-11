HomeNewsOpinion

As loans lift banks in Q1, treasury desks may weep

Aparna Iyer   •

Banks held 30 percent of their deposits in sovereign bonds at the end of June, far higher than the regulatory minimum required 

Representative image
The current fiscal year is expected to be one of the best for India’s banks and the first quarter performance may reflect this. After all, loan growth has revived smartly, and lenders have left behind their big delinquencies. A double boost to their core earnings would be seen in FY23, thanks to these two developments. Core interest income is expected to finally show a smart recovery after having languished in low single digits, even for big lenders. Banks that have...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers