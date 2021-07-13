MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

As consumers fret about near-term inflation, the Fed is watching closely

The Fed is mapping inflation expectations to see if the recent jump in consumer prices is lifting outlooks in a lasting manner

New York Times
July 13, 2021 / 06:09 PM IST
As consumers fret about near-term inflation, the Fed is watching closely

Jeanna Smialek Near-term consumer-inflation expectations jumped to the highest level on record in a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey, a sign that a pop in prices as the economy reopens from the pandemic is catching households’ attention. The Fed is parsing inflation expectations to see if the recent jump in consumer prices is lifting outlooks in a lasting way. If households begin to expect rapid price gains year after year, they might both accept higher price tags and demand...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Some light visible at the end of the macro tunnel

    Jul 13, 2021 / 03:13 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Macros turn it on, Wabco’s halo, Finolex’s growth pitch, IT's ‘green’ stripes, Biocon trouble for SEBI, ECB turns a new chapter, and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers