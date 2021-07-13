As consumers fret about near-term inflation, the Fed is watching closely
The Fed is mapping inflation expectations to see if the recent jump in consumer prices is lifting outlooks in a lasting manner
New York Times
July 13, 2021 / 06:09 PM IST
Jeanna Smialek
Near-term consumer-inflation expectations jumped to the highest level on record in a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey, a sign that a pop in prices as the economy reopens from the pandemic is catching households’ attention.
The Fed is parsing inflation expectations to see if the recent jump in consumer prices is lifting outlooks in a lasting way. If households begin to expect rapid price gains year after year, they might both accept higher price tags and demand...