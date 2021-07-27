As China boomed, it didn’t take climate change into account. Now it must.
The flooding of cities across China in recent years is “a general manifestation of urban problems” in the country
New York Times
July 27, 2021 / 07:13 PM IST
Source: AFP
Steven Lee Myers, Keith Bradsher and Chris Buckley
China’s breakneck growth over the last four decades erected soaring cities where there had been hamlets and farmland. The cities lured factories, and the factories lured workers. The boom lifted hundreds of millions of people out of the poverty and rural hardship they once faced.
Now those cities face the daunting new challenge of adapting to extreme weather caused by climate change, a possibility that few gave much thought to when the country...