Arvind Kejriwal realises he needs opposition backing. But will the Congress forgive and forget?

Sayantan Ghosh
Apr 05, 2023 / 08:13 AM IST

In all sorts of trouble with his key lieutenant Manish Sisodia in prison, the Aam Aadmi Party supremo is toeing a soft line towards the Congress and attempting to cosy up to the same opposition netas he routinely railed against during his anti-corruption activist avatar

By altering his position of equidistance from the Congress and the BJP will hurt Arvind Kejriwal's national standing in the long run.

Anna Hazare, Arvind Kejriwal, and others started the India Against Corruption movement to fight against Congress and the UPA government. Since the Aam Aadmi Party’s formation, Kejriwal has been one of the most vocal critics of Congress and the Gandhi family. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Kejriwal's party tried to ally with Congress in Delhi and he has subsequently shared the stage with Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, at various forums. But he was never soft on Congress or Gandhi.

Cut to the last week of March 2023, Kejriwal was the first politician from the opposition to show solidarity with Rahul Gandhi following his disqualification from Parliament and criticise the BJP.

Kejriwal’s Big Shift

Much has happened to the AAP recently, leading to a shift in Kejriwal's political stance. Kejriwal realises that AAP's political isolation from the opposition isn’t helping.