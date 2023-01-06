 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Artificial Intelligence is cool but can it tailor a $50,000 suit?

Rachel Sanderson
Jan 06, 2023 / 07:22 PM IST

The death of celebrated Neapolitan clothier Cesare Attolini reminds us that fine craftsmanship never goes out of style

In the winding streets off the Bay of Naples, lived and worked Cesare Attolini, the great master tailor of the soft-shouldered suit. The maestro, who died in November at 91, numbered among his clients A-listers from movies past and present: Clark Gable, Al Pacino, Marcello Mastroianni and Denzel Washington. At his funeral a month ago, actor Toni Servillo wore the canary yellow blazer that adorned him in the Oscar-winning movie “The Great Beauty.”

With his passing, Attolini joins an Italian pantheon that includes the likes of Michele Ferrero, who created Nutella, and Leonardo Del Vecchio, the icon of the modern eyewear industry. That’s to say, he became the latest in a long line of overachievers of Italy’s postwar period to depart the stage. But Attolini’s life and death have something to say about the future, specifically a lesson about the pleasures of craft and career for our AI age. As digital technology becomes more pervasive, a sense of touch and humanity will be more sought after. For that reason, Attolini’s death may well mark, not the end, but the beginning of a new age of master craftsmanship.

Attolini lived suitmaking from cradle to grave. It was his father Vincenzo who first had the bravura to dare to question the strictures of the traditional English suit. In doing so, he brought about a revolution, managing to make the jacket softer and lighter like a shirt or a cardigan. Among Vincenzo’s six children, Cesare was the one who most shared his eye, touch and passion. He was soon brought into the business and, typical of the second generation, broadened out to a more international clientele with a wider product offering.

Top-end handmade suits — each requiring 25 to 30 hours of labour — were made in Naples, and there were stores in Milan, New York, Miami and Moscow for fittings and an off-the-rack selection. In the summer, the Attolinis would also descend upon the yachts moored off the Amalfi coast, catering to holidaying millionaires and billionaires.

When I visited their historic factory a few years ago — before an expansion to larger premises as Silicon Valley tech bros and newly minted Chinese billionaires were ready to drop 50,000 euros ($53,000) on a handstitched vicuna fibre suit — Cesare was there, running his fingers over lines of tiny cross-stitch as if playing the piano. In the finished-suit cupboard on the lower floor hung garments with a scrap of white paper pinned to the lapel with the handwritten names of their buyers, including former Russian President Dimitry Medvedev.

His sons Giuseppe and Massimiliano, who are leading the family’s third generation, insist the business won’t be sold. That’s not to say no one has approached them. Acquisitions of high-end niche manufacturers in Italy are at an all-time high, Renato Mason, the head of the artisan lobby in the Veneto region, tells me. Buying up such specialists represents a new deal mania in Italy.